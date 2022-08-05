Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Jørgen Strand Larsen
Spending £8 million plus on an untested player is absolutely ridiculous considering where we are at present.

Theyd have to be 100% sure he can cut it in England.
Damned if they do, damned if they don't.
I've got a feeling we will land him...

this bit sounds crackers but it's not the fees that hammer clubs - it's big contract/wages that bankrupt or skin clubs.

these lads will be well paid but not club-busting (britt type) wages should they flop and we stay in the champ year after year
I've got a feeling if we spend anything near 8 million for a striker given our recent history it will be madness.  Coburn has a better scoring record than most weve looked at.
He's out for 6-8 weeks
