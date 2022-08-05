Welcome,
August 07, 2022, 01:41:39 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Jørgen Strand Larsen
Author
Topic: Jørgen Strand Larsen
Ben G
Jørgen Strand Larsen
Spending £8 million plus on an untested player is absolutely ridiculous considering where we are at present.
Theyd have to be 100% sure he can cut it in England.
Robbso
Re: Jørgen Strand Larsen
Damned if they do, damned if they don't.
headset
Re: Jørgen Strand Larsen
I've got a feeling we will land him...
this bit sounds crackers but it's not the fees that hammer clubs - it's big contract/wages that bankrupt or skin clubs.
these lads will be well paid but not club-busting (britt type) wages should they flop and we stay in the champ year after year
kippers
Re: Jørgen Strand Larsen
I've got a feeling if we spend anything near 8 million for a striker given our recent history it will be madness. Coburn has a better scoring record than most weve looked at.
John Theone
Re: Jørgen Strand Larsen
He's out for 6-8 weeks
