August 06, 2022, 09:49:39 AM
Author Topic: The Transporter Bridge  (Read 153 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 738



« on: Yesterday at 08:41:08 AM »
Seems like its cream crackered. What do you think should be done with it?

Id be very sad to see it go, its a great recognisable landmark, ( and God knows we have very few of them in Middlesbrough ) but its also a hulk of decaying steel that is likely to be an ongoing money pit even if it was kept as non working monument. Time to drop the sentiment and drop the bridge im afraid
Bernie
Posts: 7 713


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:38:58 AM »
Either demolish, or close it off to the public and keep it as a static relic.

Once worked wioth a Geordie who was convinced it was taken down, as he'd seen it on Auf Weidersein Pet  :gaz:
Robbso
Posts: 16 138


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:05:08 PM »
I saw a figure of 20 million to repair it. Fucking hell :meltdown:
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 164



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:12:03 PM »
Its not even relevant transport wise nowadays.
Tory Cunt
headset
Posts: 5 641


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:20:49 AM »
take it out of use and if it still costs a fortune to maintain yearly or 10 yearly.

take it down and scrap it
headset
Posts: 5 641


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:22:16 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 05:05:08 PM
I saw a figure of 20 million to repair it. Fucking hell :meltdown:



jesus christ get it down if these figures are true...

plenty you could do with 20 million than pump it into that
