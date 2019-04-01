Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 05, 2022, 10:52:04 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Transporter Bridge
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The Transporter Bridge (Read 32 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 737
The Transporter Bridge
«
on:
Today
at 08:41:08 AM »
Seems like its cream crackered. What do you think should be done with it?
Id be very sad to see it go, its a great recognisable landmark, ( and God knows we have very few of them in Middlesbrough ) but its also a hulk of decaying steel that is likely to be an ongoing money pit even if it was kept as non working monument. Time to drop the sentiment and drop the bridge im afraid
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 713
Re: The Transporter Bridge
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:38:58 AM »
Either demolish, or close it off to the public and keep it as a static relic.
Once worked wioth a Geordie who was convinced it was taken down, as he'd seen it on Auf Weidersein Pet
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...