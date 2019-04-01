Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
The Transporter Bridge
on: Today at 08:41:08 AM
Seems like its cream crackered. What do you think should be done with it?

Id be very sad to see it go, its a great recognisable landmark, ( and God knows we have very few of them in Middlesbrough ) but its also a hulk of decaying steel that is likely to be an ongoing money pit even if it was kept as non working monument. Time to drop the sentiment and drop the bridge im afraid
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:38:58 AM
Either demolish, or close it off to the public and keep it as a static relic.

Once worked wioth a Geordie who was convinced it was taken down, as he'd seen it on Auf Weidersein Pet  :gaz:
