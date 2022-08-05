Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The forgotten four who burned to death  (Read 52 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:41:15 AM »
and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39


they say it is a horrible way to go burning to death or drowning..


that's why its wrong people coming in by boat etc... it leaves them open to shit like this rather than coming in the correct way..



It's a shame in a lot of respects to go like that.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11082669/Four-Vietnamese-migrants-feared-dead-following-four-day-long-Oldham-fire-identified.html
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:39:33 AM »
Awful RIP
