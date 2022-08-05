headset

The forgotten four who burned to death « on: Today at 06:41:15 AM »





they say it is a horrible way to go burning to death or drowning..





that's why its wrong people coming in by boat etc... it leaves them open to shit like this rather than coming in the correct way..







It's a shame in a lot of respects to go like that.







https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11082669/Four-Vietnamese-migrants-feared-dead-following-four-day-long-Oldham-fire-identified.html





