August 08, 2022, 09:52:15 AM
Author Topic: Sir Keir Starmer found to have breached MPs code  (Read 75 times)
headset
« on: August 05, 2022, 05:56:18 AM »
of conduct after failing to declare EIGHT interests


Looks like Kier is human after all and found to have had his hand in the till monkey



KEIR Starmer broke the MPs' code of conduct by failing to register eight interests on time, the Parliament's watchdog has found.

They include gifts from football teams and the sale of a plot of land, said the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.



Now we know where Rob Nicholls and his lot get it from - they like the free gift or 2


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19422698/sir-keir-starmer-breached-code-conduct-declare-interests/
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:16:44 AM »
Yeah but did someone sneak up on him with some cake?
