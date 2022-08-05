headset

Sir Keir Starmer found to have breached MPs code « on: August 05, 2022, 05:56:18 AM »





Looks like Kier is human after all and found to have had his hand in the till







KEIR Starmer broke the MPs' code of conduct by failing to register eight interests on time, the Parliament's watchdog has found.



They include gifts from football teams and the sale of a plot of land, said the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.







Now we know where Rob Nicholls and his lot get it from - they like the free gift or 2





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19422698/sir-keir-starmer-breached-code-conduct-declare-interests/









