of conduct after failing to declare EIGHT interests
Looks like Kier is human after all and found to have had his hand in the till
KEIR Starmer broke the MPs' code of conduct by failing to register eight interests on time, the Parliament's watchdog has found.
They include gifts from football teams and the sale of a plot of land, said the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.
Now we know where Rob Nicholls and his lot get it from - they like the free gift or 2 https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19422698/sir-keir-starmer-breached-code-conduct-declare-interests/