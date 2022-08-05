Welcome,
August 05, 2022, 07:23:17 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Chilling moment Maxine Carr LAUGHS in BBC interview
Author
Topic: Chilling moment Maxine Carr LAUGHS in BBC interview
headset
Chilling moment Maxine Carr LAUGHS in BBC interview
Yesterday
at 03:08:48 PM
about missing Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman days after they were murdered by her fiancé Ian Huntley - as clip is unearthed on 20th anniversary of the Soham killings
what a vile and evil pair of human beings - she got off lightly in my eyes.
the pair of bastards deserved to be hung or definitely Huntley - what a fucking monster
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11080293/Moment-Maxine-Carr-LAUGHS-interview-days-Holly-Wells-Jessica-Chapman-went-missing.html
Squarewheelbike
Re: Chilling moment Maxine Carr LAUGHS in BBC interview
Yesterday
at 08:24:12 PM
I was in the process of moving to Ely when all that kicked off and got a lot of stares off people till Huntley was taken in. Somewhat bizarrely, two years later after getting a golden handshake to leave I ended up in Hastings where most of the locals were convinced Maxine Carr had been, "relocated". Wasn't her of course, but definitely more than a passing resemblance.
Robbso
Re: Chilling moment Maxine Carr LAUGHS in BBC interview
Yesterday
at 08:33:58 PM
She was meant to be in Teesside 10 years ago
headset
Re: Chilling moment Maxine Carr LAUGHS in BBC interview
Today
at 06:24:29 AM
yes I heard that rumour about here being up this neck of the woods
