Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 554





Posts: 7 554

Re: Chilling moment Maxine Carr LAUGHS in BBC interview « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:24:12 PM » I was in the process of moving to Ely when all that kicked off and got a lot of stares off people till Huntley was taken in. Somewhat bizarrely, two years later after getting a golden handshake to leave I ended up in Hastings where most of the locals were convinced Maxine Carr had been, "relocated". Wasn't her of course, but definitely more than a passing resemblance.