Author Topic: Chilling moment Maxine Carr LAUGHS in BBC interview  (Read 105 times)
« on: Today at 03:08:48 PM »
about missing Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman days after they were murdered by her fiancé Ian Huntley - as clip is unearthed on 20th anniversary of the Soham killings


what a vile and evil pair of human beings - she got off lightly in my eyes.

the pair of bastards deserved to be hung or definitely Huntley - what a fucking monster



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11080293/Moment-Maxine-Carr-LAUGHS-interview-days-Holly-Wells-Jessica-Chapman-went-missing.html
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:24:12 PM »
I was in the process of moving to Ely when all that kicked off and got a lot of stares off people till Huntley was taken in. Somewhat bizarrely, two years later after getting a golden handshake to leave I ended up in Hastings where most of the locals were convinced Maxine Carr had been, "relocated". Wasn't her of course, but definitely more than a passing resemblance.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:33:58 PM »
She was meant to be in Teesside 10 years ago
