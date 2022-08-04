headset

Offline



Posts: 5 618





Posts: 5 618 THE greatest show on Earth is back this weekend « on: Today at 03:00:17 PM »











It should be a good maybe feisty game to kick start the premier league off on Friday night.



Is Viera a one-season wonder as a premier league manager or is he the real deal....



I loved his battles with Roy Keane and liked the way he played the game - so would not begrudge him a successful career in management.



I have a fancy for Arsenal this year but I am struggling to pick a winner in this one...



I'm fence-sitting here & going for the draw in the premier league opener!











https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19413653/crystal-palace-arteta-vieira-tactics-analysis-bets-tips/













