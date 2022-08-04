Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 04, 2022, 04:57:53 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: THE greatest show on Earth is back this weekend  (Read 46 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 618


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:00:17 PM »
and it all starts with Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on Friday night.





It should be a good maybe feisty game to kick start the premier league off on Friday night.

Is Viera a one-season wonder as a premier league manager or is he the real deal....

I loved his battles with Roy Keane and liked the way he played the game  - so would not begrudge him a successful career in management.

I have a fancy for Arsenal this year but I am struggling to pick a winner in this one...

I'm fence-sitting here & going for the draw in the premier league opener!





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19413653/crystal-palace-arteta-vieira-tactics-analysis-bets-tips/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 