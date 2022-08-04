and it all starts with Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on Friday night.
It should be a good maybe feisty game to kick start the premier league off on Friday night.
Is Viera a one-season wonder as a premier league manager or is he the real deal....
I loved his battles with Roy Keane and liked the way he played the game - so would not begrudge him a successful career in management.
I have a fancy for Arsenal this year but I am struggling to pick a winner in this one...
I'm fence-sitting here & going for the draw in the premier league opener!https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19413653/crystal-palace-arteta-vieira-tactics-analysis-bets-tips/