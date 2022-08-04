Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 04, 2022, 09:01:20 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Sheffield United star Oli McBurnie, 26  (Read 98 times)
Westlane_rightwinger and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 618


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:50:30 PM »
facing trial for stamping on Notts Forest fan during pitch invasion


SHEFFIELD Utd star Oli McBurnie is facing trial after he today denied stomping on a rival fan during a pitch invasion¬



I think it had to happen to take away any grey area for any future pitch invasions from supporters,

that way they can just bang them into court.

I don't agree with players targeted on the field of play but I do think McBurnie wanted a little dabble himself - he has got that streak in him after that other incident caught on video.... that said I hope he gets off with a slapped wrist for a little match day dust up monkey

I wonder if found guilty he gets a banning order!

the cops do love dishing them out for fun these days


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19414350/sheffield-united-oli-mcburnie-stamp-nottingham-forest/
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 127


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:20:59 PM »
Did that prick who nutted inglorious buxtons dad get jail?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 