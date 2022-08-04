headset

Sheffield United star Oli McBurnie, 26





SHEFFIELD Utd star Oli McBurnie is facing trial after he today denied stomping on a rival fan during a pitch invasion¬







I think it had to happen to take away any grey area for any future pitch invasions from supporters,



that way they can just bang them into court.



I don't agree with players targeted on the field of play but I do think McBurnie wanted a little dabble himself - he has got that streak in him after that other incident caught on video.... that said I hope he gets off with a slapped wrist for a little match day dust up



I wonder if found guilty he gets a banning order!



the cops do love dishing them out for fun these days





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19414350/sheffield-united-oli-mcburnie-stamp-nottingham-forest/





