Three guilty of attempted murder after paralysing teenage boy in Birmingham shooting...





what the hell is happening on the streets of the UK...





kids (u16s) getting stabbed and shot,,,,,





for me, jail just ain't a deterrent and half the crims just laugh at the law/coppers these days - sometimes for obvious reasons....



at least they caught these dirty bastards....





no comfort for the lad paralyzed



https://news.sky.com/story/three-boys-guilty-of-attempted-murder-after-shooting-and-leaving-teenage-boy-paralysed-12665357

