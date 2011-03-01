Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 05, 2022, 07:23:05 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: UK economy to be in recession for more than a year, Bank of England warns  (Read 100 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 626


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 02:28:18 PM »
as it hikes rates...



The UK economy will be plunged into recession for more than a year this autumn as rising energy prices push inflation above 13%, the Bank of England has warned.


not good news and that's all we need to hear

with the bulldog spirit as a country, we just fight through it

:ukfist:



https://news.sky.com/story/interest-rates-rise-to-1-75-in-biggest-hike-for-27-years-12665163
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 798



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:23:36 PM »
It is clear that the Conservatives mantra that the economy is safe in their hands is another fucking lie  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:. It's like 1979 here.

Get Gordon Brown back  :homer:
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 626


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:35:49 AM »
candles at the ready bob!
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 736



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:14:52 AM »
Bank of England say this, IMF produce data that shows differential in cost increases is massively more in UK than anywhere else, governments own economic forecasters saying our economic woe is going to be harder and longer than the rest of Europe. Fucking lying lefty cunts the lot of them, willfully blind to the sunlit uplands ahead of us.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 