August 05, 2022, 07:23:05 AM
UK economy to be in recession for more than a year, Bank of England warns
Topic: UK economy to be in recession for more than a year, Bank of England warns
headset
UK economy to be in recession for more than a year, Bank of England warns
Yesterday
at 02:28:18 PM »
as it hikes rates...
The UK economy will be plunged into recession for more than a year this autumn as rising energy prices push inflation above 13%, the Bank of England has warned.
not good news and that's all we need to hear
with the bulldog spirit as a country, we just fight through it
https://news.sky.com/story/interest-rates-rise-to-1-75-in-biggest-hike-for-27-years-12665163
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: UK economy to be in recession for more than a year, Bank of England warns
Yesterday
at 03:23:36 PM »
It is clear that the Conservatives mantra that the economy is safe in their hands is another fucking lie
. It's like 1979 here.
Get Gordon Brown back
headset
Re: UK economy to be in recession for more than a year, Bank of England warns
Today
at 06:35:49 AM »
candles at the ready bob!
MF(c) DOOM
Re: UK economy to be in recession for more than a year, Bank of England warns
Today
at 07:14:52 AM »
Bank of England say this, IMF produce data that shows differential in cost increases is massively more in UK than anywhere else, governments own economic forecasters saying our economic woe is going to be harder and longer than the rest of Europe. Fucking lying lefty cunts the lot of them, willfully blind to the sunlit uplands ahead of us.
