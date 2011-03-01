headset

« on: Today at 02:28:18 PM »







The UK economy will be plunged into recession for more than a year this autumn as rising energy prices push inflation above 13%, the Bank of England has warned.





not good news and that's all we need to hear



with the bulldog spirit as a country, we just fight through it











