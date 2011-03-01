Welcome,
UK economy to be in recession for more than a year, Bank of England warns
Topic: UK economy to be in recession for more than a year, Bank of England warns
UK economy to be in recession for more than a year, Bank of England warns
as it hikes rates...
The UK economy will be plunged into recession for more than a year this autumn as rising energy prices push inflation above 13%, the Bank of England has warned.
not good news and that's all we need to hear
with the bulldog spirit as a country, we just fight through it
https://news.sky.com/story/interest-rates-rise-to-1-75-in-biggest-hike-for-27-years-12665163
Re: UK economy to be in recession for more than a year, Bank of England warns
It is clear that the Conservatives mantra that the economy is safe in their hands is another fucking lie
. It's like 1979 here.
Get Gordon Brown back
