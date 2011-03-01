Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: UK economy to be in recession for more than a year, Bank of England warns  (Read 62 times)
as it hikes rates...



The UK economy will be plunged into recession for more than a year this autumn as rising energy prices push inflation above 13%, the Bank of England has warned.


not good news and that's all we need to hear

with the bulldog spirit as a country, we just fight through it

:ukfist:



https://news.sky.com/story/interest-rates-rise-to-1-75-in-biggest-hike-for-27-years-12665163
It is clear that the Conservatives mantra that the economy is safe in their hands is another fucking lie  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:. It's like 1979 here.

Get Gordon Brown back  :homer:
