I wouldn't trust anything the BBC print on sex scandals...



2nd only to Celtic boys club ( jocknew ) the BBC for sex case cover-ups







ANYHOW:





Scotland Yard is investigating sex crime allegations against former BBC disc jockey Tim Westwood that go back 40 years





10 women with claims tells me Westwood could be in trouble here





