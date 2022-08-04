Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Tim Westwood sex crime claims being going back 40 yrs
The BBC is expected to publish the findings of an internal enquiry into Westwood's career at some point this week.

I wouldn't trust anything the BBC print on sex scandals...

2nd only to Celtic boys club ( jocknew ) rava   the BBC for sex case cover-ups 


 
ANYHOW:


Scotland Yard is investigating sex crime allegations against former BBC disc jockey Tim Westwood that go back 40 years


10 women with claims tells me Westwood could be in trouble here


https://news.sky.com/story/scotland-yard-investigating-sex-crime-allegations-against-ex-bbc-dj-tim-westwood-dating-back-40-years-12665399
