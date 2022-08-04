hits out at diversity training and reveals she scrapped it in her own department
Attorney General Suella Braverman, 42, has warned against diversity zealots
Ms Braverman says she has scrapped equality training in her own department
She says she discovered her staff had spent 2,000 hours in Stonewall lectures,,,,
The Attorney General today launches a fightback against woke witch trials.
it gets a thumbs up from me - things are going a bit far on this subject
let us hope sense starts to prevail!https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11078419/Ditch-woke-witch-trials-Attorney-General-Suella-Braverman-hits-diversity-training.html