Attorney General Suella Braverman, 42, has warned against diversity zealots



Ms Braverman says she has scrapped equality training in her own department



She says she discovered her staff had spent 2,000 hours in Stonewall lectures,,,,





The Attorney General today launches a fightback against woke witch trials.





it gets a thumbs up from me - things are going a bit far on this subject









let us hope sense starts to prevail!





