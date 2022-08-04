Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Ditch the woke witch trials: Attorney General Suella Braverman  (Read 61 times)
« on: Today at 07:46:37 AM »
hits out at diversity training and reveals she scrapped it in her own department


Attorney General Suella Braverman, 42, has warned against diversity zealots

Ms Braverman says she has scrapped equality training in her own department

She says she discovered her staff had spent 2,000 hours in Stonewall lectures,,,,


The Attorney General today launches a fightback against woke witch trials.


it gets a thumbs up from me - things are going a bit far on this subject




let us hope sense starts to prevail!


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11078419/Ditch-woke-witch-trials-Attorney-General-Suella-Braverman-hits-diversity-training.html
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:27:26 AM »
It's not 'diversity', it's 'replacement'.

If you asked the population 'should organisations employ people to mirror the demographic OR just employ the best person' I reckon over 90% would choose the latter.

But they deliberately don't ask us.
