the poster boy and Boro representative for the new premier league advert all them years back!Once played with a broken leg if memory serves me right....super super Al super super Al super super Al super Alan Kernaghan!The first Premier League season 30 years ago was a riotous tale of fireworks, football, glitz and gimmicks… but there was NO inkling of the monster it was going to grow..

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 4 737







Posts: 4 737 Re: Boro - Forward/Defender Alan Kernaghan: « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:19:43 AM » Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 07:26:57 AM





Once played with a broken leg if memory serves me right....



super super Al super super Al super super Al super Alan Kernaghan!







The first Premier League season 30 years ago was a riotous tale of fireworks, football, glitz and gimmicks… but there was NO inkling of the monster it was going to grow..











https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11070079/Premier-League-30-years-flight-formed.html



the poster boy and Boro representative for the new premier league advert all them years back!Once played with a broken leg if memory serves me right....super super Al super super Al super super Al super Alan Kernaghan!The first Premier League season 30 years ago was a riotous tale of fireworks, football, glitz and gimmicks… but there was NO inkling of the monster it was going to grow..

Think it was boo boy favourite Gary Gill who played part of a game with a broken leg. Ironically it was the best minutes on the pitch he had for us. My kind tells me it was against Everton at Ayresome but not sure it would have been Everton at that time, definitely a blue team Think it was boo boy favourite Gary Gill who played part of a game with a broken leg. Ironically it was the best minutes on the pitch he had for us. My kind tells me it was against Everton at Ayresome but not sure it would have been Everton at that time, definitely a blue team Logged