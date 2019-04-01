Welcome,
August 05, 2022, 06:36:47 PM
Alex Jones Infowars
Author
Topic: Alex Jones Infowars (Read 147 times)
kippers
and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 737
Alex Jones Infowars
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:01:10 AM »
The odoius bloke behind alt right fake news site once loved by crocket, lenin etc is in a bit of bother. His lies are catching up with him. He did something truely descpicable with Sandy Hook and dragged grieving parents through hell just so he could have another conspiracy theory he could monetise for the loons.
The parents have taken a defamation case against him. He was already unravelling and has a number of times had to confess that he was wrong and he has understandably looked very uncomfortable sat face to face with parents of dead kids he accused of being paid actors with invented children. He has almost looked human at times, albeit desperate.
Rather brilliantly his attorneys unknowingly and accidently messsaged some incriminating content that was on his phone to the parents attorneys. The parents attourneys decided to sit on it and let him lie and perjure himself for 12 days before the big reveal. Hopefully that will now be him financially ruined and the parents get some relief and justice. He should be in jail really for what he did.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 713
Re: Alex Jones Infowars
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:00:42 AM »
Keep mixing this up with the Alex Belfield trial which i think is ongoing?
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 133
Re: Alex Jones Infowars
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:50:40 PM »
He's a nut job, as are his followers
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 737
Re: Alex Jones Infowars
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:08:56 AM »
4 million he has to pay which is quite light considering he has taken over 60 million out of infowars and his dafthead followers. Suppose his worry will be that the rest of the parents will now come with similar claims and also the potential perjury charges he might face.
Was going to say his credibility might be shot among his fans as he admitted he no longer believed the conspiracy he was pedalling but dont think they put too much emphasis on credibility in that arena.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 133
Re: Alex Jones Infowars
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:15:58 PM »
Probably open the floodgates now. I wonder if his defence team deliberately stitched him up. He could always claim a conpiracy
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 3 342
Re: Alex Jones Infowars
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:02:29 PM »
Man is a cunt. Of that there is little doubt.
Logged
