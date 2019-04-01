MF(c) DOOM

Alex Jones Infowars « on: Yesterday at 07:01:10 AM » The odoius bloke behind alt right fake news site once loved by crocket, lenin etc is in a bit of bother. His lies are catching up with him. He did something truely descpicable with Sandy Hook and dragged grieving parents through hell just so he could have another conspiracy theory he could monetise for the loons.



The parents have taken a defamation case against him. He was already unravelling and has a number of times had to confess that he was wrong and he has understandably looked very uncomfortable sat face to face with parents of dead kids he accused of being paid actors with invented children. He has almost looked human at times, albeit desperate.



Rather brilliantly his attorneys unknowingly and accidently messsaged some incriminating content that was on his phone to the parents attorneys. The parents attourneys decided to sit on it and let him lie and perjure himself for 12 days before the big reveal. Hopefully that will now be him financially ruined and the parents get some relief and justice. He should be in jail really for what he did.