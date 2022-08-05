headset

Brits face triple whammy of financial misery with rising interest





HARD-PRESSED families face a Black Thursday of financial misery today with a triple whammy of rising interest rates, soaring energy bills and runaway inflation.





I'm fairly comfortable in life myself - that said I've/we've (the Mrs) worked for the privilege.



we still have family not so lucky to feel the same way - so I still feel the pinch that way





I do feel these rises are out of touch with reality - two more big increases to come will hammer some folk..





so i am behind any drive to get these energy prices reduced sooner rather than later...















https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/19411704/households-face-rising-interest-inflation-jump-energy-hikes/

Bernie

Re: Brits face triple whammy of financial misery with rising interest
I'm in the same boat as you.



That said, a lot of those who say they are struggling still seem to have money to spend on takeaways, pets, holidays etc. I think some financial coaching on how to budget would benefit some people. These prices rises are unlikely to be reversed anytime soon, if at all.

headset

Re: Brits face triple whammy of financial misery with rising interest
I'm with you on that bit about plenty who plead poverty when they get enough they just spend it on the wrong things. Lack of budgeting skills as you say or plain ignorant of what's important in a household.



I'm thinking more on those just starting out etc and the lowish paid but still set the alarm each day for work..



not the out and out tapping anything for free twats.

Robbso

Re: Brits face triple whammy of financial misery with rising interest
There are working class lads and lasses working 40 hours a week for 9 to 11 quid an hour. in fact they are the majority of the workforce. Not everyone is a tradesman or a manager. They struggle to make ends meet as it is, they live in debt because that's the only way they can afford cars and household appliances on top of bills and food. This cost of living crisis will drive many to rap in and claim benefits. The upcoming recession will make things worse.

kippers

Re: Brits face triple whammy of financial misery with rising interest
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 10:04:27 AM
I'm in the same boat as you.



That said, a lot of those who say they are struggling still seem to have money to spend on takeaways, pets, holidays etc. I think some financial coaching on how to budget would benefit some people. These prices rises are unlikely to be reversed anytime soon, if at all.



I just spent a week at a holiday site in the lake district and the money on overpriced drink and food was flowing. By the way, do you have any idea the cost of shit in the lakes. Fooking pub sarny was £10 and standard pretty much everywhere .

Robbso

Re: Brits face triple whammy of financial misery with rising interest
Maybe they scrimped and saved to have a week away, maybe they all use COB and are minted, are you saying the cost of living crisis isn't real because you saw people having a good time and spending money on holiday