headset

Offline



Posts: 5 618





Posts: 5 618 Brits face triple whammy of financial misery with rising interest « on: Today at 06:21:37 AM »





HARD-PRESSED families face a Black Thursday of financial misery today with a triple whammy of rising interest rates, soaring energy bills and runaway inflation.





I'm fairly comfortable in life myself - that said I've/we've (the Mrs) worked for the privilege.



we still have family not so lucky to feel the same way - so I still feel the pinch that way





I do feel these rises are out of touch with reality - two more big increases to come will hammer some folk..





so i am behind any drive to get these energy prices reduced sooner rather than later...















https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/19411704/households-face-rising-interest-inflation-jump-energy-hikes/

rates, soaring energy bills and runaway inflation...HARD-PRESSED families face a Black Thursday of financial misery today with a triple whammy of rising interest rates, soaring energy bills and runaway inflation.I'm fairly comfortable in life myself - that said I've/we've (the Mrs) worked for the privilege.we still have family not so lucky to feel the same way - so I still feel the pinch that wayI do feel these rises are out of touch with reality - two more big increases to come will hammer some folk..so i am behind any drive to get these energy prices reduced sooner rather than later... Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 711





Posts: 7 711 Re: Brits face triple whammy of financial misery with rising interest « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:04:27 AM » I'm in the same boat as you.



That said, a lot of those who say they are struggling still seem to have money to spend on takeaways, pets, holidays etc. I think some financial coaching on how to budget would benefit some people. These prices rises are unlikely to be reversed anytime soon, if at all. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 5 618





Posts: 5 618 Re: Brits face triple whammy of financial misery with rising interest « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:12:23 PM » I'm with you on that bit about plenty who plead poverty when they get enough they just spend it on the wrong things. Lack of budgeting skills as you say or plain ignorant of what's important in a household.



I'm thinking more on those just starting out etc and the lowish paid but still set the alarm each day for work..



not the out and out tapping anything for free twats. Logged