HARD-PRESSED families face a Black Thursday of financial misery today with a triple whammy of rising interest rates, soaring energy bills and runaway inflation.
I'm fairly comfortable in life myself - that said I've/we've (the Mrs) worked for the privilege.
we still have family not so lucky to feel the same way - so I still feel the pinch that way
I do feel these rises are out of touch with reality - two more big increases to come will hammer some folk..
so i am behind any drive to get these energy prices reduced sooner rather than later...https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/19411704/households-face-rising-interest-inflation-jump-energy-hikes/