HARD-PRESSED families face a Black Thursday of financial misery today with a triple whammy of rising interest rates, soaring energy bills and runaway inflation.





I'm fairly comfortable in life myself - that said I've/we've (the Mrs) worked for the privilege.



we still have family not so lucky to feel the same way - so I still feel the pinch that way





I do feel these rises are out of touch with reality - two more big increases to come will hammer some folk..





so i am behind any drive to get these energy prices reduced sooner rather than later...















