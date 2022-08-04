Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Premier League stars will receive sexual consent training
Today at 06:02:14 AM
fucking hell - that says a lot about footballers!


if it helps stops women and kids from getting nonced off players -then fair enough - given all the recent charges dished out to footballers that are I suppose still innocent until proven guilty... then i can see where the premier league is coming from -


that type of shit however should be drilled into them at home by the parents.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19412767/premier-league-stars-sexual-consent-training/



