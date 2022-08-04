headset

Premier League giants could invite mega-rich Newcastle to join Big Seven





PREMIER LEAGUE giants are split over whether to invite Newcastle to join an unofficial "Big Seven"





as much as I hate to say it - i can see it happening - whatever you think of the Geordies they are set to become a big player under the dirty new ownership they now have...



money now means they will get a place at the top table with the other big hitters..



i will probably be wrong but i still hope cunts flop like in the search for silverware -:monkey:





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19412287/newcastle-top-seven-premier-league/

