to give top clubs MORE decision-making power
PREMIER LEAGUE giants are split over whether to invite Newcastle to join an unofficial "Big Seven"
as much as I hate to say it - i can see it happening - whatever you think of the Geordies they are set to become a big player under the dirty new ownership they now have...
money now means they will get a place at the top table with the other big hitters..
i will probably be wrong but i still hope cunts flop like in the search for silverware -:monkey:https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19412287/newcastle-top-seven-premier-league/