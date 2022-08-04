Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Premier League giants could invite mega-rich Newcastle to join Big Seven  (Read 22 times)
to give top clubs MORE decision-making power


PREMIER LEAGUE giants are split over whether to invite Newcastle to join an unofficial "Big Seven"


as much as I hate to say it - i can see it happening - whatever you think of the Geordies they are set to become a big player under the dirty new ownership they now have...

money now means they will get a place at the top table with the other big hitters..

i will probably be wrong but i still hope cunts flop like in the search for silverware -:monkey:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19412287/newcastle-top-seven-premier-league/
