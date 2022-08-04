Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 04, 2022, 06:40:13 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Youri Telemans would be ideal  (Read 22 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 604


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:50:36 AM »
for arsenal - a good player who would improve the gunners..

I liked Leicester for making a dent into the big 6 and winning the league that year...

I do however think its failing apart for them now - despite still having rich owners

I've heard rumors Boro are interested in  Hamza Choudhury from Leicester and it was mentioned OTR the other day - so at I guess it could be him or the lad from Man Utd that bolster our midfield options come deadline day or before


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19410561/arsenal-youri-tielemans-transfer-nigel-winterburn/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 