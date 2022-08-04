headset

Online



Posts: 5 604





Posts: 5 604 Youri Telemans would be ideal « on: Today at 05:50:36 AM »



I liked Leicester for making a dent into the big 6 and winning the league that year...



I do however think its failing apart for them now - despite still having rich owners



I've heard rumors Boro are interested in Hamza Choudhury from Leicester and it was mentioned OTR the other day - so at I guess it could be him or the lad from Man Utd that bolster our midfield options come deadline day or before





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19410561/arsenal-youri-tielemans-transfer-nigel-winterburn/ for arsenal - a good player who would improve the gunners..I liked Leicester for making a dent into the big 6 and winning the league that year...I do however think its failing apart for them now - despite still having rich ownersI've heard rumors Boro are interested in Hamza Choudhury from Leicester and it was mentioned OTR the other day - so at I guess it could be him or the lad from Man Utd that bolster our midfield options come deadline day or before Logged