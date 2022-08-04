Welcome,
August 04, 2022, 07:03:41 PM
News:
Jeremy Corbyn appearing on pro-Iran TV
Author
Topic: Jeremy Corbyn appearing on pro-Iran TV (Read 175 times)
headset
Posts: 5 618
Jeremy Corbyn appearing on pro-Iran TV
«
on:
Today
at 05:22:35 AM »
half of Labour actually BACKS this......
WELL hurrah! Magic Grandpas back
Rod Liddle as usual on form in today's Sun!
plenty to say and plenty of truth in his article!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19411027/jeremy-corbyn-labour-pro-putin/
Bernie
Posts: 7 711
Re: Jeremy Corbyn appearing on pro-Iran TV
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:05:19 AM »
We really did dodge a bullet there. Terrifying to think he came so close to being in power.
headset
Posts: 5 618
Re: Jeremy Corbyn appearing on pro-Iran TV
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:16:16 PM »
absolutely and add into the fact it is also terrifying to think he still has a voice that's heard within the walls of the Labour party...
he and his brother are a proper pair of fruit loops. Never far from the news the either often for the wrong reasons
Robbso
Posts: 16 123
Re: Jeremy Corbyn appearing on pro-Iran TV
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:17:21 PM »
Sickening, as is this.
Boris Johnson admits to private meeting with ex-KGB agent. Never mind, Bojo said they didn't discuss government affairs. And we know how honest he is
