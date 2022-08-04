Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Jeremy Corbyn appearing on pro-Iran TV  (Read 143 times)
half of Labour actually BACKS this......

WELL hurrah! Magic Grandpas back monkey



Rod Liddle as usual on form in today's Sun!


plenty to say and plenty of truth in his article!




https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/19411027/jeremy-corbyn-labour-pro-putin/
We really did dodge a bullet there. Terrifying to think he came so close to being in power.
absolutely and add into the fact it is also terrifying to think he still has a voice that's heard within the walls of the Labour party...


he and his brother are a proper pair of fruit loops. Never far from the news the either often for the wrong reasons
