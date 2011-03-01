Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Barcelona being held to (ransom)by Martin Braithwaite who  (Read 61 times)
is refusing to rip up a contract with two-years left


rightly or wrongly you won't get any change out of that judas cunt...

he did us right over the greedy bastard - he might have had reason to fuck Pulis off but I thought he shafted Woodgate and Gibson after that by again wanting away - the :wanker:

it was dirty how he got the Barca gig anyroad - so fuck them and him

he looked a decent player at times for us  - I will give him that bit of credit - me being the man i am

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19404566/barcelona-braithwaite-contract-transfer/
We saw him driving away from the ground a five to three after being dropped  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
