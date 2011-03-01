headset

Barcelona being held to (ransom)by Martin Braithwaite who « on: Today at 03:29:04 PM »





rightly or wrongly you won't get any change out of that judas cunt...



he did us right over the greedy bastard - he might have had reason to fuck Pulis off but I thought he shafted Woodgate and Gibson after that by again wanting away - the



it was dirty how he got the Barca gig anyroad - so fuck them and him



he looked a decent player at times for us - I will give him that bit of credit - me being the man i am



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19404566/barcelona-braithwaite-contract-transfer/

