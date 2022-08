Only God can give life and take it away.





As-salamu alaykum



Not being funny, Ben, but which side is that? Doctors regularly give life, thank goodness, and I don’t look at unplugging the machines as taking it. Today the medics have said that a parental victory doesn’t ‘Emy end life’ rather it ‘prolonges his death’, which is a pretty clear message of what is good for the lad