Pigeon droppings

parking in Norton « on: Yesterday at 10:45:10 AM » Got an appt with Norton physio tomoroow. Not been to Norton in over 20 years.



Is it free street parking, or are there pay and display car parks?



Thanks

Snoozy

Re: parking in Norton « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:02:43 AM » No pay and display but on street parking is free but hard to come by. Youíll probably be better parking on Norton Road near TA Centre

Pigeon droppings

Re: parking in Norton « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:05:53 AM » Thanks mate! Will have to google the TA centre cos don't know where that is...or how far from the physio!

Snoozy

Re: parking in Norton « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:27:06 PM » Quote from: Pigeon droppings on Yesterday at 11:05:53 AM Thanks mate! Will have to google the TA centre cos don't know where that is...or how far from the physio!



Just googled where Norton Physiotherapy is. Itís down near the Malleable Club further down Norton Road so donít park where I suggested, itís about half a mile further towards Stockton/Tliery. Plenty of side street parking in the vicinity

whighams_wig

Re: parking in Norton « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:06:39 AM » You can park in the Malleable car park last time i was at the physio's a couple of years back, ex boro player is the lad i see and a very good physio as he managed to sort an old knacker like me out a few times.

Bernie

Re: parking in Norton « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:59:43 AM » Quote from: whighams_wig on Today at 08:06:39 AM You can park in the Malleable car park last time i was at the physio's a couple of years back, ex boro player is the lad i see and a very good physio as he managed to sort an old knacker like me out a few times.



Is that Drew Coverdale who played for Darlo at one time?



Is that Drew Coverdale who played for Darlo at one time? Off topic but i'm told Norton has gone down hill recently. Full of chavs