following arrest for mooning a speed camera... and police launch review of the case..
They certainly get it wrong on many cases the cops....
its not a good read that and the numbers used....
and the comments section is very right - why don't the filthy bastards use the same type of force on the freaks that glue themselves to the road and the general lefty tree huggers....
piled on for mooning a speed camera!! https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11074285/Terminally-ill-university-lecturer-55-mooned-speed-camera-bucket-list-cleared.html#comments