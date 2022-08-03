Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 03, 2022, 06:13:04 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WAGS AT WAR Rebekah Vardy reveals  (Read 6 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 584


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:44:38 AM »
what she REALLY said to Coleen Rooney in furious call after that Wagatha post...

a bit late in the day for the tears - guilty for me and the damming bit is the phone getting lost in the north sea..



i doubt colleen Rooney will touch the sun newspaper as a scouser given the suns history on Merseyside..

They both should just now get on with their lives but the pull of the quid will see them both look to cash in somehow.

the media know it as well


https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/19400525/rebekah-vardy-coleen-rooney-wagatha-post/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 