Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 02, 2022, 07:38:36 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Arsenal make Jarrod Bowen transfer enquiry as Mikel Arteta  (Read 55 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 578


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:23:10 PM »
some player who's value has rocketed - to think he was not long ago showcasing his stuff for Hull against Boro - he stood out then -that's Hull and brought on both McGuire and now Bowen...

I think west ham will keep him this year but if things are not looking up for them - it might get messy with both and Rice getting a mention in the transfer market in January or next summer.

you might say it's shit or die this season for West Ham under Moyes before they lose them two top-draw players. nearly 200 million quids worth of talent for them 2 - some poke that!

big outfit Arsenal just not recovered from the Wenger years


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19393039/arsenal-jarrod-bowen-transfer-enquiry-west-ham-75m/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 