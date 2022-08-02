headset

Arsenal make Jarrod Bowen transfer enquiry as Mikel Arteta



I think west ham will keep him this year but if things are not looking up for them - it might get messy with both and Rice getting a mention in the transfer market in January or next summer.



you might say it's shit or die this season for West Ham under Moyes before they lose them two top-draw players. nearly 200 million quids worth of talent for them 2 - some poke that!



big outfit Arsenal just not recovered from the Wenger years





some player who's value has rocketed - to think he was not long ago showcasing his stuff for Hull against Boro - he stood out then -that's Hull and brought on both McGuire and now Bowen...