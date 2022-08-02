I don't often like to be a killjoy but I do think the kids with signs up for shirts are going a bit too far IMO -
I will say some are very creative in their work but it is gone over the top for me now every other kid has a gives us your shirt sign-up.
like with pitch invasions shirt signs need stopping and players should just walk off fully kitted to help put a stop to it.
female players are the exception of course https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19395530/ajax-ban-kids-signs-players-shirts/