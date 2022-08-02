headset

Ajax ban kids signs begging players for shirts





I will say some are very creative in their work but it is gone over the top for me now every other kid has a gives us your shirt sign-up.



like with pitch invasions shirt signs need stopping and players should just walk off fully kitted to help put a stop to it.



female players are the exception of course





