Gas and electric companies are clearly profiteering. We are being torn to shreds and no-one really seems to be accusing them, or protesting. Where are Labour in all this? If they want to make political points, never mind the validity of any opposition, how big an open goal do they want.
These company should be taxed at an enormous rate to actually punish them for their disgusting behaviour.
Me? Id nationalise them
One of our major suppliers is nationalised. Unfortunately its nationalised by the French and we are subsidising their bills
Of course, everyone drank Thatcher's Kool Aid and scrambled to buy what we all owned anyway! At the time the Kool Aid drinkers thought it was marvellous as they could get a nice greenhouse when they retired! Now all the French can have a nice greenhouse when they retire too, with the money they saved on electric bills!