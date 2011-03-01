Gas and electric companies are clearly profiteering. We are being torn to shreds and no-one really seems to be accusing them, or protesting. Where are Labour in all this? If they want to make political points, never mind the validity of any opposition, how big an open goal do they want.



These company should be taxed at an enormous rate to actually punish them for their disgusting behaviour.



Me? Id nationalise them



One of our major suppliers is nationalised. Unfortunately its nationalised by the French and we are subsidising their bills