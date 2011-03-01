Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 02, 2022, 12:49:42 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Where are the protests?  (Read 78 times)
Squarewheelbike and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 787



View Profile
« on: Today at 08:21:27 AM »
Gas and electric companies are clearly profiteering. We are being torn to shreds and no-one really seems to be accusing them, or protesting. Where are Labour in all this? If they want to make political points, never mind the validity of any opposition, how big an open goal do they want.

These company should be taxed at an enormous rate to actually punish them for their disgusting behaviour.

Me? Id nationalise them
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 728



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:41:24 AM »
Because the super rich and big business have been cosseted. The govt and its lapdog press have managed to convince the masses that the problem is the public sector and rail workers who havent had a pay rise for years. And immigrants of course.

If nothing is done, there will be civil unrest this winter.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 584

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:20:10 AM »
The utility companies, train companies, renewable energy companies all take the piss. Big time. But they dont have the dirty reputations of oil companies so theyre left alone.

Nuclear energy companies are a big one too. They are top of the hierarchy when it comes to selling the electricity they produce, they will be raking it in now and the price of producing nuclear electricity obviously isnt as dependent on fossil fuels etc so therefore relatively immune to increase. They should be under scrutiny for windfall taxes etc.

There are always easy targets. They need to go after all targets.
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 644


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:10:51 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 08:21:27 AM
Gas and electric companies are clearly profiteering. We are being torn to shreds and no-one really seems to be accusing them, or protesting. Where are Labour in all this? If they want to make political points, never mind the validity of any opposition, how big an open goal do they want.

These company should be taxed at an enormous rate to actually punish them for their disgusting behaviour.

Me? Id nationalise them

One of our major suppliers is nationalised. Unfortunately its nationalised by the French and we are subsidising their bills  BLM
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 