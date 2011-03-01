Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 787







Posts: 17 787 Where are the protests? « on: Today at 08:21:27 AM » Gas and electric companies are clearly profiteering. We are being torn to shreds and no-one really seems to be accusing them, or protesting. Where are Labour in all this? If they want to make political points, never mind the validity of any opposition, how big an open goal do they want.



These company should be taxed at an enormous rate to actually punish them for their disgusting behaviour.



Me? Id nationalise them Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Online



Posts: 4 728







Posts: 4 728 Re: Where are the protests? « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:41:24 AM » Because the super rich and big business have been cosseted. The govt and its lapdog press have managed to convince the masses that the problem is the public sector and rail workers who havent had a pay rise for years. And immigrants of course.



If nothing is done, there will be civil unrest this winter. Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 584



Crabamity





Posts: 8 584Crabamity Re: Where are the protests? « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:20:10 AM » The utility companies, train companies, renewable energy companies all take the piss. Big time. But they dont have the dirty reputations of oil companies so theyre left alone.



Nuclear energy companies are a big one too. They are top of the hierarchy when it comes to selling the electricity they produce, they will be raking it in now and the price of producing nuclear electricity obviously isnt as dependent on fossil fuels etc so therefore relatively immune to increase. They should be under scrutiny for windfall taxes etc.



There are always easy targets. They need to go after all targets. Logged