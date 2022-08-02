worth in excess of £40m, with the Magpies hoping to strike a deal for the Leicester playmaker this week.a good player for me - I've always liked him since he buried one at the Riverside against us.i think he has fell out of with Southgate the time he got dropped and then went the casino - so i would say his England career is over whilst Southgate is in the hot seat..if the Geordies want him they will get him - not 100% ITK here but I've heard the Geordies are after Dael Fry (in talks) and that's why he was benched on Saturday...big nasty if you are about - you will know the score if the is any truth in it - im told the is

I never had him in mind - I was thinking Wilder might go in for Ben Gibson if looking for a leftie..



i would have the lad from Hull - i know boro supporters want it all now...



i can see us being busy on deadline day if not before - I can see fry fucking off as well



the geordie bastards are not my cup of tea but the is some appeal to them now - even if it's just for the poke as a squad player..





they are and will go places over the next 3 to 5 to 10 years







let's see if we go back in for the lad to hull - i think we will if Fry jumps ship





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/boro-bid-rejected-for-greaves-24649475



