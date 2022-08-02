it appears we have had a bid knocked back by Hull - now this all adds up to some extent...
I never had him in mind - I was thinking Wilder might go in for Ben Gibson if looking for a leftie..
i would have the lad from Hull - i know boro supporters want it all now...
i can see us being busy on deadline day if not before - I can see fry fucking off as well
the geordie bastards are not my cup of tea but the is some appeal to them now - even if it's just for the poke as a squad player..
they are and will go places over the next 3 to 5 to 10 years
let's see if we go back in for the lad to hull - i think we will if Fry jumps shiphttps://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/boro-bid-rejected-for-greaves-24649475