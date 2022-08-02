Welcome,
August 09, 2022, 10:38:53 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
KNEE MORE Premier League clubs want to STOP taking knee before games
Author
Topic: KNEE MORE Premier League clubs want to STOP taking knee before games
headset
Posts: 5 695
KNEE MORE Premier League clubs want to STOP taking knee before games
August 02, 2022, 06:09:17 AM »
this season after captains agreed it had lost its gravitas
its gets my vote to stop it - thank fuck boro dont still do it ...much to the dislike of the frothing leftie lot OTR on the moon
some visiting teams still do it - west brom did it on Saturday - even the booers don't bother booing it anymore
end it now !
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19389458/premier-league-clubs-want-to-stop-taking-knee/
Rutters
Posts: 804
Re: KNEE MORE Premier League clubs want to STOP taking knee before games
August 03, 2022, 09:25:19 AM »
We should start taking the knee for white, working-class boys abandoned by the Education System for 30 years.
Or would that be political?
Robbso
Posts: 16 140
Re: KNEE MORE Premier League clubs want to STOP taking knee before games
August 04, 2022, 09:37:25 PM »
It would be exactly the same as taking the knee for
, absolute bollocks.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 674
Re: KNEE MORE Premier League clubs want to STOP taking knee before games
August 04, 2022, 09:50:31 PM »
How about taking the knee for all the white girls abused by the Pakistani grooming gangs.
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 095
Re: KNEE MORE Premier League clubs want to STOP taking knee before games
August 04, 2022, 10:48:20 PM »
That professional black man Darren Lewis from the mirror was raging that they are doing so on TS , there again he is agenda driven tosser
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Rutters
Posts: 804
Re: KNEE MORE Premier League clubs want to STOP taking knee before games
Yesterday
at 09:17:44 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on August 04, 2022, 09:50:31 PM
How about taking the knee for all the white girls abused by the Pakistani grooming gangs.
What a good idea.
headset
Posts: 5 695
Re: KNEE MORE Premier League clubs want to STOP taking knee before games
Today
at 06:45:04 AM »
Bernie
Posts: 7 720
Re: KNEE MORE Premier League clubs want to STOP taking knee before games
Today
at 08:36:46 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on August 04, 2022, 09:50:31 PM
How about taking the knee for all the white girls abused by the Pakistani grooming gangs.
Only GB news ever mentions that.
