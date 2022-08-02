Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: KNEE MORE Premier League clubs want to STOP taking knee before games  (Read 236 times)
« on: August 02, 2022, 06:09:17 AM »
this season after captains agreed it had lost its gravitas


its gets my vote to stop it - thank fuck boro dont still do it ...much to the dislike of the frothing leftie lot OTR on the moon


some visiting teams still do it - west brom did it on Saturday - even the booers don't bother booing it anymore


end it now ! monkey :ukfist:


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19389458/premier-league-clubs-want-to-stop-taking-knee/
« Reply #1 on: August 03, 2022, 09:25:19 AM »
We should start taking the knee for white, working-class boys abandoned by the Education System for 30 years.

Or would that be political?
« Reply #2 on: August 04, 2022, 09:37:25 PM »
It would be exactly the same as taking the knee for BLM, absolute bollocks.  lost
« Reply #3 on: August 04, 2022, 09:50:31 PM »
How about taking the knee for all the white girls abused by the Pakistani grooming gangs.
« Reply #4 on: August 04, 2022, 10:48:20 PM »
That professional  black  man  Darren Lewis from the mirror  was raging  that they are doing so on TS , there again he is agenda driven tosser
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:17:44 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on August 04, 2022, 09:50:31 PM
How about taking the knee for all the white girls abused by the Pakistani grooming gangs.

What a good idea.
