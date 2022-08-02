headset

Offline



Posts: 5 682





Posts: 5 682 KNEE MORE Premier League clubs want to STOP taking knee before games « on: August 02, 2022, 06:09:17 AM »





its gets my vote to stop it - thank fuck boro dont still do it ...much to the dislike of the frothing leftie lot OTR on the moon





some visiting teams still do it - west brom did it on Saturday - even the booers don't bother booing it anymore





end it now !





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/19389458/premier-league-clubs-want-to-stop-taking-knee/

this season after captains agreed it had lost its gravitasits gets my vote to stop it - thank fuck boro dont still do it ...much to the dislike of the frothing leftie lot OTR on the moonsome visiting teams still do it - west brom did it on Saturday - even the booers don't bother booing it anymoreend it now ! Logged