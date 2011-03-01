Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Our Lionesses have restored pride in being female  (Read 112 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 05:39:08 AM »
dont let woke wastrels destroy their victory, says Piers Morgan..

well said piers - whilst the might be a place in society for trans women - let's not see them wreck the ladies' football like they have with ladies swimming.

As Piers points out the fact Sir Kier Starmer labour leader is of the opinion females can have penis has to be a concern for lady's sport as a whole. Should labour get into power.

For now well done the lasses that won a national tournament on home soil at the home of football


three lions on their breasts  monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19386655/lionesses-female-pride-piers-morgan/
Rutters
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:23:00 AM »
If half the team were Trans wouldn't that raise the standard?

Would it restore pride in being Trans?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:40:37 AM »
Worry load of shite this stuff is
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:14:44 PM »
...and all self-inflicted  lost
