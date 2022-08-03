headset

Posts: 5 587 Our Lionesses have restored pride in being female « on: Yesterday at 05:39:08 AM »



well said piers - whilst the might be a place in society for trans women - let's not see them wreck the ladies' football like they have with ladies swimming.



As Piers points out the fact Sir Kier Starmer labour leader is of the opinion females can have penis has to be a concern for lady's sport as a whole. Should labour get into power.



For now well done the lasses that won a national tournament on home soil at the home of football





three lions on their breasts





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/19386655/lionesses-female-pride-piers-morgan/

