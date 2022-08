Rutters

Re: Always great to beat the Krauts in a footy final « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:56:11 AM » Now that the BBC have successfully campaigned on women's sport, endometriosis, IVF, period poverty, menopause, abortion, VAWG, women-only spaces, women's prison sentencing and DV services...how about them tackling equal funding for men's health and equal cancer care?