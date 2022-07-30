Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 30, 2022, 09:50:28 AM
Author Topic: STRIKEBUSTER !!!!!!!  (Read 20 times)
Bernie
Posts: 7 704


« on: Today at 08:48:51 AM »
On the train on my way to London. On time and only half full!

Fuck you ASLEF
