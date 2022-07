headset

ITS BACK THE HEADSET TRICKY TREBLE !! « on: Today at 07:39:02 AM »





as usual a couple of nags to wet the whistle this game day





15.20 @ Goodwood - Great Ambassador - 50p e/w



13:55 @ Newmarket - Liberation Bay - 50p e/w.





and the 1st headset 1 tricky treble of the new football season - one of each if you are having a go shouty!





Blackburn V QPR - away win



Luton V Birmingham - home win



Wigan v Preston - draw





happy and good luck punting for the new season guys and, girls











