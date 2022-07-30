headset

England to the brink of Euro glory under Wiegman





Interesting read - if we win the cloggies will have to take some credit for the Lionesses' win



It's been a good tournament to watch and the standard is getting better i will say that.





I'm backing the England lasses to win on Sunday





White to score England to win 3-1 & Beth Mead to win the golden boot



We can't let the Germans beat us that goes for the ladies and men's teams so the is some pressure to beat them as well as win the trophy.



so I will always stand by the following comment



second place in any final is for losers - men or women.



CMON THE LIONESSES!





