Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 30, 2022, 09:50:09 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: England to the brink of Euro glory under Wiegman  (Read 37 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 555


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:21:29 AM »
by picking the brains of fellow Dutch bosses Koeman, Advocaat and Van Gaal and 'tactical genius' Arjan Veurink has proved a perfect No 2..


Interesting read - if we win the cloggies will have to take some credit for the Lionesses' win

It's been a good tournament to watch and the standard is getting better i will say that.


I'm backing the England lasses to win on Sunday


White to score England to win 3-1 & Beth Mead to win the golden boot

We can't let the Germans beat us that goes for the ladies and men's teams so the is some pressure to beat them as well as win the trophy.

so I will always stand by the following comment

second place in any final is for losers - men or women.

CMON THE LIONESSES!


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11063157/Englands-adopted-national-treasure-Sarina-Wiegman-straight-talking-tactical-genius.html
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 