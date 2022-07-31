Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Ex Boro Player Graeme Souness  (Read 162 times)
« on: Yesterday at 07:06:20 AM »
joins the mail with a sports column.

he gives a decent article about the beautiful game..

played for three of my favorite clubs. Boro, rangers, and Liverpool...


top top player.. well decorated with it.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11063067/Graeme-Souness-joins-Sportsmail-vows-outspoken-uncompromising-player.html
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:57:26 PM »
Utter arrogant bellend and bully. No coincidence he has heart problems. Shallow prick.
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:08:33 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 08:57:26 PM
Utter arrogant bellend and bully. No coincidence he has heart problems. Shallow prick.



monkey

is that for his Liverpool connections mcl
